McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.79

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.79 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 229 ($3.10). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 152,269 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.73. The firm has a market cap of £204.64 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80.

McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

