McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.79

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.79 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 229 ($3.10). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 152,269 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.73. The firm has a market cap of £204.64 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80.
McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)
