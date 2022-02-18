Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.40

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.40 and traded as low as $14.35. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 177,038 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFJ. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

