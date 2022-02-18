Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.12

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.12 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 110.05 ($1.49). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 112.18 ($1.52), with a volume of 96,584 shares.

OMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

