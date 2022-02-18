Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.31. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.
About Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Systems Technology (ELST)
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.