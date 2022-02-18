CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $399.83

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 399.83 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 370 ($5.01). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 370 ($5.01), with a volume of 3,501 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.59) price target on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 399.83. The firm has a market cap of £31.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.