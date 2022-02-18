Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $379,200 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

