Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Update

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth $6,907,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,919,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bird Global stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03. Bird Global has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bird Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

