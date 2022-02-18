Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of SBLK opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 201,878 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 236,491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 989.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.