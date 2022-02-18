Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Up 29.8% in January

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $23.52 on Friday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

