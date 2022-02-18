Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 29,500 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

