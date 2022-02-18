Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Matterport alerts:

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.