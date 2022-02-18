Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.69.

NYSE RBLX opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

