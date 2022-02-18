BitTorrent Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $150,027.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00125700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005832 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004090 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002311 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003885 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTTOLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.