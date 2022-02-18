OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $596.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of -0.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 337,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,358 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

