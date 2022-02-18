OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $596.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of -0.36.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
