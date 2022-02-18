GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlobalFoundries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.91.
GFS stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GlobalFoundries
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.