GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlobalFoundries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.91.

GFS stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

