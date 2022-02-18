Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:EIG opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. Employers has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Employers by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

