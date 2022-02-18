Miguel M. Calado Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HNI opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HNI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HNI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HNI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

