Encore Wire Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Encore Wire has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $106.71 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.36.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Encore Wire by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

