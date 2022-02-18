Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

Separately, ING Group raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of EURN opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.32. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.