Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

