KeyCorp Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $435.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus increased their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. OTR Global cut Generac to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.78.

GNRC stock opened at $302.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

