Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.07.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H stock opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 180,896 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.