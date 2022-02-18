TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Republic Services by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

