Analysts Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atmos Energy.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.