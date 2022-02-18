Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nexien BioPharma stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Nexien BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.26.
Nexien BioPharma Company Profile
