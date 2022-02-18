Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nexien BioPharma stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Nexien BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The firm’s flagship research and development programs are focused on advancing formulations to significantly improve the treatment outcomes of certain convulsive disorders and neuromuscular disorders.

