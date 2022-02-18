Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Increases By 37.5%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NutraLife BioSciences stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.53.

Get NutraLife BioSciences alerts:

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.