Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Increases By 37.5%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NutraLife BioSciences stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.53.
NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NutraLife BioSciences (NLBS)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.