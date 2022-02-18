Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $13.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CLBT opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

