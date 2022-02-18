Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79 to $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. Welltower also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.840 EPS.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 12 month low of $66.94 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

