Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) traded down 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 106 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Grand City Properties from €24.00 ($27.27) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.