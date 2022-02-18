BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Shares Down 4.2%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)’s share price was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 12,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 48,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get BiomX alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that BiomX Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BiomX by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BiomX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in BiomX in the third quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.