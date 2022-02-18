CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,139,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,743,000 after buying an additional 526,939 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,520,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,814,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

