DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.28.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $105.03 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $91.96 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 17.5% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 38.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 262.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

