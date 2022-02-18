Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stake Raised by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 1,163.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,076,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,000 after purchasing an additional 462,978 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

