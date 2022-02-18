Twinbeech Capital LP Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 145,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

