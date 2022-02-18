Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.65 and last traded at $196.65. Approximately 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UZAPF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.88.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

