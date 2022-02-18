Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.24. 939,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,070,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

