Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -125.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $87.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

