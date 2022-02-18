Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.
NASDAQ YNDX opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -125.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $87.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
