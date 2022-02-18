thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($18.47) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.86 ($15.75).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €9.14 ($10.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.24. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

