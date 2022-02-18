RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Update

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,648,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 1,964,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.6 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on RIOCF shares. boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $19.52 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
