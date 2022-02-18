RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Update

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,648,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 1,964,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIOCF shares. boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $19.52 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0672 dividend. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4.13%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.