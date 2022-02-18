Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 85,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)
