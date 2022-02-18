SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 12,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 35,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.
About SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.