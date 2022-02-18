SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 12,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 35,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Get SOL Global Investments alerts:

About SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.