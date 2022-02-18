Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter.

