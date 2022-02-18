Short Interest in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Declines By 20.2%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

