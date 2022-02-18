Short Interest in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Declines By 20.2%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.