Render Token Market Cap Reaches $597.46 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $597.46 million and approximately $54.98 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00006922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00038898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00107972 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,985,204 coins and its circulating supply is 213,545,017 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

