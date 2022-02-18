ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 658,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $434.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 234,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 648,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 179,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

