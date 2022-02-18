Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,500.00 at National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,165.29.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $660.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,357.73. Shopify has a 1 year low of $655.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Shopify by 71.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

