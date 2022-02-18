SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SXC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

SXC stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $647.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 375,701 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

