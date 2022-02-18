Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $800.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $900.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. William Blair raised Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $876.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,165.29.

Shares of SHOP opened at $660.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,357.73. Shopify has a twelve month low of $655.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

