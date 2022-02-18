Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Porch Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $605,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

