3,844 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $54,979,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $266.29 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.23 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.85 and its 200 day moving average is $317.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

